Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given a $136.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has been assigned a $136.00 price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.24.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 483,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,731,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

