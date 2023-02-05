Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.51. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $144.88.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,442.9% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.