Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBO & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,046.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,513.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

