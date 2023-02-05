Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ameren by 149.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,599,000 after purchasing an additional 570,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameren Stock Down 1.6 %

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $85.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. Ameren’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

