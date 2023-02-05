Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.11. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 64,624 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $180.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

