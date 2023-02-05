Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Amphenol has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of APH opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

