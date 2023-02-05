Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.32

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $4.39. Anaergia shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 0 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANRGF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$30.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Anaergia Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.43.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.