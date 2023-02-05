Analysts Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price at $95.67

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.67.
GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,206 shares of company stock worth $691,066. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 124.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
