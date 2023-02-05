Analysts Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price at $95.67

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.67.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,206 shares of company stock worth $691,066. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 124.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.