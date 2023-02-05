Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,112 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 166.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $280,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $13.40 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

