Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.44

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $18.57. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 21,626 shares.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

