Anke Schaferkordt Sells 624 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,123.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anke Schaferkordt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Anke Schaferkordt sold 12 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $483.60.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $67.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $156.04.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 1,909.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 57,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 616.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 322,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 277,143 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on W. KeyCorp began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wayfair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

