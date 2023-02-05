Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

AM opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

