Anyswap 1-Day Volume Hits $5,674.51 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for about $10.41 or 0.00044540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $89.35 million and $5,674.51 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00425985 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,797.89 or 0.29055477 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00417717 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.36114732 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $7,009.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

