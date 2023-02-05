ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share.

ArcBest Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ArcBest by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.