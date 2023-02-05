Argus Lowers Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to Hold

Argus cut shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Sysco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.64.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.72 on Thursday. Sysco has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

