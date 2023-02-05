Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 5,645 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

