Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 575 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $698,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $606,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,201,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $698,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,250 shares of company stock worth $18,994,813. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

