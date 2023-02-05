Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 358,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Yelp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,029 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 223,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yelp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,344 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after acquiring an additional 180,225 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,969 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 178,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,128,509.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $175,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,879.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,128,509.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,999 shares of company stock worth $11,408,440. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

