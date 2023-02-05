Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atkore were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 22.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Atkore by 61.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $153.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,499 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.