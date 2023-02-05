Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.68. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

