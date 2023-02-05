Arizona State Retirement System Has $741,000 Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $35.58 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Progyny had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $205.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $543,196.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,055 shares of company stock worth $1,049,957 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

