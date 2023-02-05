Arizona State Retirement System Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,157.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Lease Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AL opened at $44.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $561.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

