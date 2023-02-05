Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,605,322. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $233.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.