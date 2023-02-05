Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.96 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $500,296.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,172,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,113,907.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,583,757 shares of company stock worth $81,067,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

