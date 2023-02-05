Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,303 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.