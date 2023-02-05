Arizona State Retirement System Sells 286 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Vision were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in National Vision by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

EYE stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

