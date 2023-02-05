Arizona State Retirement System Sells 609 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.46. Radian Group had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

