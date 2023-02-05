Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in YETI by 3,654.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in YETI by 71.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in YETI by 165.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Cowen cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of YETI opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.48.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

