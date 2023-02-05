ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ATI were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 6.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ATI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ATI by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 117,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI opened at $40.10 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

