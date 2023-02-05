Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $144.47 on Thursday. Atkore has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $153.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atkore will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,499. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

