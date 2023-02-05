Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares traded.

Automax Motors Stock Down 90.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43.

Automax Motors Company Profile

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

