Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Avista by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avista by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVA. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Avista stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.88%.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

