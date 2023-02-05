Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,409 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Azenta worth $39,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Azenta by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $137.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZTA. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

