B. Riley Boosts Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $161.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $146.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.40.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Up 2.4 %

ATKR stock opened at $144.47 on Thursday. Atkore has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $153.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atkore will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,876 shares of company stock worth $4,558,499. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Atkore by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Atkore by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.