Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.31

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $12.78. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 943 shares changing hands.
Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.
Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of the James Financial Group (BOTJ)
