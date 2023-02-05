Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.31

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $12.78. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 943 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 185,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 231,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

