Barclays Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $283.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $265.00 to $283.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.32.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $283.14 on Thursday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

