Barclays Increases Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $81.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,517,000 after acquiring an additional 123,746 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,739,000 after acquiring an additional 357,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,028,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.