Barclays Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $150.00

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2023

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YCG LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 617,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,278,000 after acquiring an additional 151,639 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.