Barclays Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YCG LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 617,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,278,000 after acquiring an additional 151,639 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.