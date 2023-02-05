Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $418.95

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEVGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.95 ($5.17) and traded as high as GBX 483.70 ($5.97). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 472.70 ($5.84), with a volume of 2,630,734 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.67) to GBX 440 ($5.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 490 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.31) to GBX 462 ($5.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 544.83 ($6.73).

The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 945.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 425.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 418.48.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott purchased 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,087.04 ($5,047.60).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

