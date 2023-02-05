Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $418.95

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.95 ($5.17) and traded as high as GBX 483.70 ($5.97). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 472.70 ($5.84), with a volume of 2,630,734 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.67) to GBX 440 ($5.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 490 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.31) to GBX 462 ($5.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 544.83 ($6.73).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 945.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 425.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 418.48.

Insider Transactions at Barratt Developments

About Barratt Developments

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott purchased 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,087.04 ($5,047.60).

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.