Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of Big Lots worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIG. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Big Lots by 28.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.99. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

