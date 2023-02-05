Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as low as C$1.75. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Rock Brewery from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$12.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.35.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery ( TSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.94 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

