Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,195.61

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,195.61 ($14.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,281.01 ($15.82). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,273 ($15.72), with a volume of 128,086 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.82) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,482.50 ($18.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,166.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,194.37. The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.28) per share. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

