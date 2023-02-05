Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $999 million-1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.77 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.05 EPS.

Bill.com Trading Down 26.7 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $262.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bill.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.78.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,991,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,974,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 184.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after buying an additional 196,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

