Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $999 million-1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.77 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.05 EPS.
Bill.com Trading Down 26.7 %
Shares of BILL stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $262.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.93.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Bill.com
In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bill.com
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,991,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,974,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 184.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after buying an additional 196,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.