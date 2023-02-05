Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.32.

Shares of BHVN opened at $18.19 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -9.82 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

