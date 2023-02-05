BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 66,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTZ opened at $11.35 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

