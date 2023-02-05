BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:BKN opened at $12.57 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
