BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BKN opened at $12.57 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

