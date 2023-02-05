BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.53.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
