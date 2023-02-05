BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

