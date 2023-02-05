BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

