BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MHN opened at $11.01 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
