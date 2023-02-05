BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MHN opened at $11.01 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $177,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

