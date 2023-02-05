BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund (MVF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.