BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVF. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,487,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 193,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 143,443 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 231,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $3,271,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

